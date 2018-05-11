DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

APC postpones LG congress In Imo State

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has postponed Sasturday’s Local Government Areas Congress in Imo State, pending receipt of the Appeal Committee’s report on the Ward Congress conducted in the state.

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha met with the party’s national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun and other members of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, where the decision was reached.

According to the National Chairman who confirmed the development, a new date for the Local Government Areas Congress would be announced in due course.

Mr Odigie-Oyegun declared after the meeting: “Yes, the party has shifted the Local Government Congress in Imo pending the report of the Appeal Committee.”

On Friday, the party’s secretariat in Owerri, Imo State capital, was set on fire, following disputed ward congress in the state.

Mr Okorocha has blamed defectors into the party for the fire incident that occurred at the All Progressives Congress, APC, secretariat in Owerri on Friday.

In a statement by his spokesman, Sam Onwuemeodo, the governor said the fire may not be unconnected the frustrations of some of the party men over the disputed ward congress in the state.