DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

APC has lost goodwill compare to 2015- Tinubu

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ...

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the party has lost goodwill compare to 2015 when it won presidential election.

Tinubu, however, said the party remained the hope of Nigeria to improve quality of lives.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, when he visited the APC National Working Committee (NWC) led by Chief John Oyegun, Tinubu who was recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to reconcile all the warring parties within the governing party, said he was visiting the national excos as part of conaultation to consultation in carry out his assignment.

The Lagos state governor, refused to answer question on whether he too was an aggrieved member of the party when asked by journalists, shortly after the closed door meeting which lasted about 3 hours and 15 minutes.

He had said earlier before the meeting that “We have never govern before, but we won the confidence of Nigerians to govern. We have a creed to really serve the country, change and reform the country. It is not easy to have those changes implemented like instant curfew. We have to grow it and face challenges. I sympathize with us and we should equally look at ourselves.

“Since we won the election, the expectations was very high and the goodwill was extremely high. But where are we today? The solution is to seek opinion and advice on the various complex around some states or if there is any national one, to reconcile, move the party in a cohesive manner and reposition if any and build the confidence among ourselves.

“The challenges faced by our government and the president is enormous. It is only because people are not paying attention to the various statistics that are available and we have to push that I won’t touch those areas yet.”

While welcoming Tinubu to the APC national secretariat, national chairman of the party Chief John Oyegun, said the assignment given to him (Tinubu) by the president was significant to heal the wounds where necessary.

“Your visit is very significant in view of your Presidential assignment which I will describe as a peace ambassador, to heal wounds where the party has wounds and bring everybody together behind one single objective which is the APC being in good condition to be a fighting political force such that in 2019, the election will become virtually a runaway victory for the party.

“There is no question at all that we have major issues with the National Assembly, major issues in Kano, Kogi, Benue states which the current challenge that we are facing. So, we truly welcome your appointment and I want to say that we will give you all the assistance that you will possibly need to make your assignment a most successful one.”