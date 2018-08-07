DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

APC Leaders’ll Receive Akpabio Tomorrow — Enang

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senate, Sen. Ita Enang, says the national leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be in Akwa Ibom State to formally receive Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Senate Minority Leader, into the ruling party.

Speaking yesterday in Uyo on the rumoured defection of Akpabio, Enang said the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as well as high powered delegation from the presidency would be in Ikot Ekpene tomorrow, Wednesday, to receive Akpabio.

“We are expecting the arrival of the National Chairman, Comrade Oshiomhole, and the leaders of the party led by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and leaders of government from the presidency. The essence is to formally receive Akpabio to APC.

“The leaders of the PDP in the Senate considered the problem in the Senate as not in the national interest and that they should cross to APC to work for the interest of the nation and the president,” Enang said.

The confirmation from Enang has put to rest speculations surrounding the rumoured defection of Akpabio.

When contacted, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the story remained a rumour until tomorrow when Akpabio defects.

The State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Ini Ememobong, said the party could not speculate why Akpabio was leaving the party until he made his reasons known.

Ememobong said: “We cannot speculate why he is leaving the party except a direct testimony from Akpabio because there is no way to decipher the mind’s construction on the face. He must state why, we cannot speculate.”

