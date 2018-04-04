DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Press Statement

APC Is Passing Through Death Throes, Pre-Election Trauma

–

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is already passing through death throes and pre-election trauma as its leaders are now in a frenzy over the baggage of an extremely unpopular Presidential candidate, ahead of the 2019 general election.

The PDP said the confusion, backstabbing and vicious scheming in the APC is a tragic testimony of a party that has become politically decapitated by the evident dishonesty, greed, selfishness and lust for power by its incompetent leaders.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Wednesday, said it is now clear that the APC is an ideologically empty movement and a special purpose vehicle put together by egoistic strange bedfellows just for the purpose of winning political power and not for the good of Nigerians.

The APC is stewing in its own venomous broth. The nation can now see why, even with a sitting President, the party is still finding it difficult to agree on simple issues, but always attempt to circumvent and violate the laws to push desperate agenda of their selfish leaders.

We call on Nigerians not to be deceived by the sudden law-abiding stance of the APC, as it is merely cosmetic and meant to cloak their hidden but soon to be manifested plots to manipulate the laws to push a self-succession plan of their incompetent candidate.

It is evident that APC has never had anything to offer Nigerians other than confusion, disagreements, economic recession, bad national image and painful bloodletting.

Nigerians must therefore remain alert and very wary of all activities of power mongers in the APC, who are so mortally afraid of elections that they are ready to destroy our democratic institution to achieve their selfish agenda of perpetuating themselves in power to the peril of our dear nation.

On our own part, the repositioned PDP remains open with a level playing ground for all Nigerians to aspire for any position, without hindrances or manipulations, while ensuring strict observance to internal democracy at all level of our process.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary