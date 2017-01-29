The National Leadership of APC Youths Renaissance has applauded the

political leaders of Southeast geo-political zone for endorsing and

adopting President Muhammadu Buhari as their Presidential Candidate in

2019 General Elections.

The position of the group was made known to the press after an

emergency meeting it held today in Abuja.

Other outcome of the meeting was the call on Nigerians by North

Central Coordinator of the group Honourable Abubakar Yakubu to desist

from spreading rumour on the health status of the President. Saying

the President is not only alive, but hale and hearty.

On the election of Senator Ken Nnamani as the South East leader of

APC, the group congratulated him and charged him to ensure the party

wins all elections in the region expecially the upcoming governorship

election in Anambra State.

Signed,

Mr. Collins Edwin,

National Secretary,

APC Youths Renaissance

Contact us at

ekesy2k9@googlemail.com