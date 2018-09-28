APC Hails Osun Rerun, Commends Voters
The APC Campaign Council for the Osun governorship election has
expressed satisfaction with the outcome of Thursday’s supplementary
election in the state, saying with the result, the people have
emphatically pitched their tent with the ruling party.
In a statement issued in Osogbo on Thursday by the Chairman of the
Council’s Media Committee, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Council also
congratulated the Governor-elect, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the outgoing
Governor, His Excellency Rauf Aregbesola and the entire APC family for
the well deserved but hard-earned victory.
It commended INEC and the security agencies for a largely peaceful and
orderly election, as attested to by local and international observers.
The Council said the biggest winner in the whole election saga is
democracy, and gave the credit to the good people of Osun as well as
the ruling APC, which did not hesitate to submit to the democratic
process despite the high stakes.
”As we said in an earlier statement, the PDP, in its time, would not
have given any room for a rerun as it would have hijacked the main
election, with its brigandage, rigging and total disdain for the
democratic process.
”But as a party of change, we believe strongly in the democratic
process. We believe in the ability of the relevant institutions to
carry out their assigned responsibilities and we believe in the
ability of the people to do what is right.
”In the end, the good people of Osun did what is right by ensuring
the shellacking of the PDP. This is the right thing to do, considering
the impressive performance of the APC-government in Osun in the last
eight years,” it said.
The Council advised the PDP to stop issuing threats and to take full
advantage of the democratic process if it has any grouse with the
supplementary election.
”When the PDP led in the main election, which was declared
inconclusive, we did not threaten fire and brimstone, neither did we
drag the International community into it. We simply went along with
the prescribed process. We urge the PDP to emulate this,” it said.
The Council also called on INEC and the security agencies to ensure
that the PDP thugs, fake observers and vote buyers who were arrested
during the rerun are all brought to justice expeditiously.