DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

APC Hails Osun Rerun, Commends Voters

The APC Campaign Council for the Osun governorship election has

expressed satisfaction with the outcome of Thursday’s supplementary

election in the state, saying with the result, the people have

emphatically pitched their tent with the ruling party.

In a statement issued in Osogbo on Thursday by the Chairman of the

Council’s Media Committee, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Council also

congratulated the Governor-elect, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the outgoing

Governor, His Excellency Rauf Aregbesola and the entire APC family for

the well deserved but hard-earned victory.

It commended INEC and the security agencies for a largely peaceful and

orderly election, as attested to by local and international observers.

The Council said the biggest winner in the whole election saga is

democracy, and gave the credit to the good people of Osun as well as

the ruling APC, which did not hesitate to submit to the democratic

process despite the high stakes.

”As we said in an earlier statement, the PDP, in its time, would not

have given any room for a rerun as it would have hijacked the main

election, with its brigandage, rigging and total disdain for the

democratic process.

”But as a party of change, we believe strongly in the democratic

process. We believe in the ability of the relevant institutions to

carry out their assigned responsibilities and we believe in the

ability of the people to do what is right.

”In the end, the good people of Osun did what is right by ensuring

the shellacking of the PDP. This is the right thing to do, considering

the impressive performance of the APC-government in Osun in the last

eight years,” it said.

The Council advised the PDP to stop issuing threats and to take full

advantage of the democratic process if it has any grouse with the

supplementary election.

”When the PDP led in the main election, which was declared

inconclusive, we did not threaten fire and brimstone, neither did we

drag the International community into it. We simply went along with

the prescribed process. We urge the PDP to emulate this,” it said.

The Council also called on INEC and the security agencies to ensure

that the PDP thugs, fake observers and vote buyers who were arrested

during the rerun are all brought to justice expeditiously.