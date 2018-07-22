DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

APC Guber Primary: Bauchi Gov Hails Supreme Court Ruling

The Bauchi state government has hailed last Friday’s Supreme Court ruling in which it set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal and upheld the trial Court Judgement in the Supreme Court case SC:854/2016 between MA Abubakar and Comrade Abdullahi Mohammed Tanko and two others.

A suit filed by one Comrade Abdullahi Mohammed Tanko (Orlando) has secured a favorable judgement at the Appeal Court sitting in Jos challenging the December 2014 APC primary election that returned MA Abubakar as the APC gubernatorial flag bearer and subsequent election as governor.

The Respondent had earlier lost his case in the trial court and thereafter rushed to the Appeal Court to upturn the verdict of the court that upheld the election of MA Abubakar as duly elected. The Appellant (MA Abubakar) however, appealed to the Supreme Court faulting the entire judgement of the Appeal Court. He faulted the verdict on several grounds.

Delivering his judgement on Friday, Justice Sidi Bage, set aside the judgement of the Court of Appeal and upheld the trial court judgment. The Judge agreed with the Counsel of the Appellant that the lower court erred on two major fronts and thereby set aside those judgments and upheld the trial court verdict.