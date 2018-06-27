DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

APC Govs To Visit Plateau On Friday Over Kllings – Okorocha

…Says The Past NWC Members Didn’t Help The Party (APC)

The governor of Imo State and Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has given the hint that the governors of APC extraction will be in Plateau State on Friday over the killings in that State, adding that while on the visit the governors will assess the situation, and interact with the governor of the State, Mr. Simeon Lalong to see what can be done and urgently too, to stop further killings in the State and elsewhere.

The governor also explained that the Past National Working Committee members of APC did not help the Party in any way and was faulty, and that they were only thinking about themselves, adding that with the new team led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the party would return to life.

The governor spoke on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport on arrival from Abuja after the National Convention of All Progressives Congress, APC, stating that any act or action that leads to taking any one’s life is highly condemnable.

His words “I, with the rest of the governors of APC condemn in its entirety this unwarranted killings of innocent souls, and shedding of blood. We have called them insurgents, we’ve called them Boko Haram, we have called them all kinds of baptismal names and because the situation is not properly defined, most people hide under the cloak of religion of Christianity or Islam to create harm.”

For him “No religion on earth, not even Christianity or Islam would warrant anyone to take anyone’s life. So this is not indeed a religious issue. Nigerians must come together now and fight this war properly because nationalism and religious differences have been the loophole with which these criminals operate”.

On the just concluded Convention of APC the governor noted “There is no doubt that the Convention has helped to mobilize men and women to the Party. Some of our colleagues who are on the other side, who created so much noise about the elongation issue have come to realize that we were right and they were wrong. They will also have to change their step and support this moving train”.

He further remarked “Our party has been weak and has remained inactive and after acquiring power at the Centre, became a go-slow. I am happy that the weak leadership has come to an end and a new vibrant leadership has emerged. Reconciliation between the National Assembly and the Presidency will start immediately. The party is now strong and we will see reconciliation across the length and breath of this Country.