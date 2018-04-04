DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The 24 governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, are currently meeting with the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party in Abuja to iron out grey areas in the party’s yet-to-be-decided congresses and national convention.

The meeting was a sequel to the truce brokered between President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors over the tenures of the National Chairman of the party, Odigie Oyegun and members of the NWC by June this year.

Recall that the governors had dismissed media reports that there was disagreement between them and Mr Buhari over tenure elongation for the APC national and state executives.

Governors Abdul-aziz Yari and Rochas Okorocha, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, said that all the 24 governors of the APC were on the same page with Mr Buhari.

“We have seen so many captions that there is disagreement between the governors over the issue of our party Chairman or about the party leadership.

“No, we had a meeting with Mr. President yesterday (Tuesday), and we extended the meeting tonight and we followed up with consultations with the President now.

“We consulted and all the 24 governors of the APC are in the same page with Mr President that we are going to respect our party constitution; we are going to respect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’

According to Yari, the governors have collectively agreed that there should be congresses at local, state and national levels.

He revealed that the committee set up by the National Secretariat of the party headed by Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau would be presenting its report later today.

`The governors are also meeting with the working committee today so that we come up with convention committee names as well as a timetable for the election.’’

“So, there is no deadlock in our meeting, we have progressed and very soon you will have the names of the convention committee members; as well as the timetable.’’

Gov. Okorocha on his part said, “I just want to let you know that there is no crisis in the APC at all and we want to use this opportunity to advise the media to stop spreading rumours of crisis in APC. There is no single crisis in APC.’’

“But let me correct one impression, the issue of congress and convention does not mean that the previous people who have served the party have done badly.

“And it does not mean that they cannot come back or that they cannot re-contest, that is not it.

“We are simply saying that their tenure has ended and those who wish to re-contest can re-contest and can be elected into our party structure.

“So, we are all one as family and we are set to go for 2019 elections in victory.’’