APC Direct Primary Is Ploy By Buhari to Rig 2019 Elections, Says PDP
Press Statement
September 1, 2018
APC Direct Primary Is Ploy By Buhari to Rig 2019 Elections, Says PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) uncovers plots by the Buhari
Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use direct primary
to validate their plot to rig the 2019 general elections, particularly
for President Muhammadu Buhari, who has become grossly unpopular ahead
of the elections.
PDP is aware that the Presidency forced the direct primaries on party
members to eliminate delegates’ participation and pave way for the
allocation of millions of conjured votes, which they intend to use as
basis to authenticate the fictitious votes they intend to declare for
President Buhari at the general elections.
Having eliminated contest within the APC, the Presidency, which is now
apprehensive of apathy against President Buhari due to his increasing
unpopularity, plots to import non-members of the party to satiate the
venue of the presidential primaries to create an impression of
overwhelming popularity for Mr. President and use that to validate the
fictitious votes they are conjuring for the Presidential election.
The PDP is reliably informed that this rigging plot is the reason, APC
aspirants to other positions, especially, APC state governors, are
demanding for direct primaries instead of the indirect primaries earlier
approved for them by their party.
The PDP is already privy to how very senior officials of the Prof.
Mahmood Yakubu-led Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),
including a blood relation of the President, who controls the
commission’s data center, masterminded and pushed the plot for which
they held several meetings with Presidency officials and APC leaders.
This rigging plot is the major reason behind the secret creation of
30,000 illegal polling units by INEC, in compromised areas, which we
earlier alerted the nation about.
This is in addition to plots by INEC to frustrate genuine voters from
accessing their Permanent Voters Cards, so as to allow the cards in the
hands of compromised INEC officials, who will attempt to use such to
allocate fake figures for APC.
The PDP wants President Buhari and the APC leadership to note that not
all the APC members are happy with their anti-democratic proclivities
and that such persons are indeed ashamed and embarrassed by the
pedestrian nature of this rigging plan.
The Buhari Presidency and APC leaders must know that Nigerians are tired
of them and are ready to stop all enemies of our democracy on their
trails in this election.
Anybody, therefore, who yields to be used to test the will of the
people, in the 2019 election, should be prepared to incur the wrath of
Nigerians.
Consequently, the PDP restates the demand that Prof. Yakubu immediately
withdraws the illegal 30,000 polling centers and declare the location,
status and voter population of all already existing polling units for
review by political parties and the media.
INEC must also publish on their website, the number of accredited voters
in all polling centers before the commencement of voting in all
elections, particularly the Presidential election.
Finally, the PDP cautions the Chairman of INEC, Prof Yakubu, to end the
unholy alliance between his commission and the APC.
INEC, by now, should know that Nigerians are united in the desire for a
new President and that any attempt to illegally allocate figures or
detract from a free, fair and credible elections, come 2019, will be
absolutely rejected by the people.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary