Press Statement

September 1, 2018

APC Direct Primary Is Ploy By Buhari to Rig 2019 Elections, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) uncovers plots by the Buhari

Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use direct primary

to validate their plot to rig the 2019 general elections, particularly

for President Muhammadu Buhari, who has become grossly unpopular ahead

of the elections.

PDP is aware that the Presidency forced the direct primaries on party

members to eliminate delegates’ participation and pave way for the

allocation of millions of conjured votes, which they intend to use as

basis to authenticate the fictitious votes they intend to declare for

President Buhari at the general elections.

Having eliminated contest within the APC, the Presidency, which is now

apprehensive of apathy against President Buhari due to his increasing

unpopularity, plots to import non-members of the party to satiate the

venue of the presidential primaries to create an impression of

overwhelming popularity for Mr. President and use that to validate the

fictitious votes they are conjuring for the Presidential election.

The PDP is reliably informed that this rigging plot is the reason, APC

aspirants to other positions, especially, APC state governors, are

demanding for direct primaries instead of the indirect primaries earlier

approved for them by their party.

The PDP is already privy to how very senior officials of the Prof.

Mahmood Yakubu-led Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),

including a blood relation of the President, who controls the

commission’s data center, masterminded and pushed the plot for which

they held several meetings with Presidency officials and APC leaders.

This rigging plot is the major reason behind the secret creation of

30,000 illegal polling units by INEC, in compromised areas, which we

earlier alerted the nation about.

This is in addition to plots by INEC to frustrate genuine voters from

accessing their Permanent Voters Cards, so as to allow the cards in the

hands of compromised INEC officials, who will attempt to use such to

allocate fake figures for APC.

The PDP wants President Buhari and the APC leadership to note that not

all the APC members are happy with their anti-democratic proclivities

and that such persons are indeed ashamed and embarrassed by the

pedestrian nature of this rigging plan.

The Buhari Presidency and APC leaders must know that Nigerians are tired

of them and are ready to stop all enemies of our democracy on their

trails in this election.

Anybody, therefore, who yields to be used to test the will of the

people, in the 2019 election, should be prepared to incur the wrath of

Nigerians.

Consequently, the PDP restates the demand that Prof. Yakubu immediately

withdraws the illegal 30,000 polling centers and declare the location,

status and voter population of all already existing polling units for

review by political parties and the media.

INEC must also publish on their website, the number of accredited voters

in all polling centers before the commencement of voting in all

elections, particularly the Presidential election.

Finally, the PDP cautions the Chairman of INEC, Prof Yakubu, to end the

unholy alliance between his commission and the APC.

INEC, by now, should know that Nigerians are united in the desire for a

new President and that any attempt to illegally allocate figures or

detract from a free, fair and credible elections, come 2019, will be

absolutely rejected by the people.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary