APC borrowed N11tr in 3 years, PDP N6tr in 16 years — Melaye

Chairman of the Senate Committee on the FCT, Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi), yesterday, told the senate that the APC administration borrowed N11 trillion against N 6trillion borrowed during the 16 years reign of the PDP.

Melaye, who spoke when he raised a point of order to protest the rejection of the Peace Corps bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, said the present administration had no specific programme to empower the youths.

He said the complaint by the president that there was no fund to cater for the Peace Corps was not tenable.

“The same thing happened when the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was to be established; there was also the same complain that there was no money and all of that.

“But today, we can see the advantages of the civil defence and how they have helped in safeguarding government’s infrastructure,” he said.