The All Progressives Congress (APC), Bayelsa State Chapter, has dismissed a claim by one Mr. Tiwei Orunimighe that he is an APC member defecting with some others to another political party. APC made the assertion in a statement on Sunday by its State Publicity Secretary, Doifie Buokoribo, titled, “Disclaimer: Tiwei Orunimighe Is Not Our Member.”

The statement said Orunimighe had the right to join any party of his choice, but to try to use APC as leverage in negotiations with his new party was irresponsible.

It explained that “Orunimighe and his group of renegades were expelled” from APC for antiparty activities since August last year by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC). The party advised members of the public to disregard the defection claim by “people who want to join a party of their choice,” saying, “APC in Bayelsa State remains intact, united, strong, and focused.”

It has come to the knowledge of the All Progressives Congress, Bayelsa State Chapter, that a certain Mr. Timipa Tiwei Orunimighe is claiming membership of our party. In negotiations with another party which he wishes to join, the said Orunimighe is presenting himself as a member of APC planning to “defect” to another party with about “100 of his followers”.

We have no problems with Orunimighe joining any party of his choice. It is within his rights to so do. However, to claim that he is defecting from our party with more than 100 members is false, misleading and irresponsible.

For the avoidance of doubt, the APC in Bayelsa State used to have a chairman named Mr Timipa Tiwei Orunimighe. Orunimighe and his group of renegades were expelled since August last year for anti-party activities. They were expelled by the APC National Working Committee (NWC) via a letter with reference no:APC/HDQ/SSZ/31/017/002. The letter was signed by Hon. Mai Mala Buni, National Secretary. As at today, Orunimighe and his group are not members of our party.

We call on unsuspecting members of the public not to allow themselves to be duped Into believing the campaign of disinformation that some people who want to join a party of their choice are defecting from our party.

APC in Bayelsa State remains intact, united, strong, and focused.