APC Another Coup In Ekiti State As Police Lay Siege On House Of Assembly Complex
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
PRESS RELEASE
APC Another Coup In Ekiti State As Police Lay Siege On House Of Assembly Complex
A few hours ago, it came to our notice that armed policemen had
invaded the Ekiti State House of Assembly complex on the order of the
Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bello Ahmed.
The Police Commissioner claimed that he received a letter from the
Clerk of the House, Mr. Tola Esan, purportedly seeking security
deployment to the premises of the House.
However, the Clerk has written to the Commissioner of Police,
dissociating himself from any letter and describing such letter as
forged.
Mr. Tola Esan also spoke with pressmen on camera, stating
categorically that he did not write any letter to the police, seeking
deployment of security men to the House of Assembly complex and that
the House is on recess till October 8, 2018.
The question we now wish to ask the Commissioner of Police is; who
wrote the purported letter and where did he get it from?
Also, we wish to ask the Commissioner of Police the motives behind
his hurried deployment of armed policemen to the House of Assembly
complex without seeking clarification from the Speaker.
Again, after speaking with the Clerk on phone and he told the CP
expressly that no such letter was authored by him, why are the
policemen still laying siege on the House of Assembly?
The House of Assembly is constitutionally backed to go on recess as
seen in the National Assembly and other advanced democracies in the
world and therefore no official function of the house can take place
while on Recess.
As at today, the House of Assembly is on recess till October 8, 2018.
Information at our disposal is to the effect that the Policemen are
laying siege on the House of Assembly to provide cover for some
miscreants today to perpetrate evil and create chaos in the House of
Assembly thus threatening our democracy and putting the lives of our
innocent staff into danger.
We are also aware of the sinister plot to break into the Assembly
Complex before daybreak with the intention of making away with the
Mace.
We therefore call the attention of well-meaning Nigerians to the fresh
coup being plotted by some anti-democratic agents in the APC in
collaboration with the Police in Ekiti State.
As the Speaker of the House, herein the constitutional head of the
institution, there is no threat in the House to warrant any
deployment of policemen and the Commissioner of Police should
therefore withdraw the illegal deployment of policemen to the premises
of the house as such is unsolicited, unwarranted dangerous and ultra
vires.
Staff of the House of Assembly have also been directed to stay at home
until further notice in view of the need to prevent injuries and loss
of lives as the armed policemen can as usual be overzealous.
Signed:
Rt. Hon. Kolawole Oluwawole
Speaker, EKHA
26/07/18