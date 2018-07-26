DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

PRESS RELEASE

APC Another Coup In Ekiti State As Police Lay Siege On House Of Assembly Complex

Was Ekiti Guber Rigged? Yes

No

I Don't Know View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A few hours ago, it came to our notice that armed policemen had

invaded the Ekiti State House of Assembly complex on the order of the

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bello Ahmed.

The Police Commissioner claimed that he received a letter from the

Clerk of the House, Mr. Tola Esan, purportedly seeking security

deployment to the premises of the House.

However, the Clerk has written to the Commissioner of Police,

dissociating himself from any letter and describing such letter as

forged.

Mr. Tola Esan also spoke with pressmen on camera, stating

categorically that he did not write any letter to the police, seeking

deployment of security men to the House of Assembly complex and that

the House is on recess till October 8, 2018.

The question we now wish to ask the Commissioner of Police is; who

wrote the purported letter and where did he get it from?

Also, we wish to ask the Commissioner of Police the motives behind

his hurried deployment of armed policemen to the House of Assembly

complex without seeking clarification from the Speaker.

Again, after speaking with the Clerk on phone and he told the CP

expressly that no such letter was authored by him, why are the

policemen still laying siege on the House of Assembly?

The House of Assembly is constitutionally backed to go on recess as

seen in the National Assembly and other advanced democracies in the

world and therefore no official function of the house can take place

while on Recess.

As at today, the House of Assembly is on recess till October 8, 2018.

Information at our disposal is to the effect that the Policemen are

laying siege on the House of Assembly to provide cover for some

miscreants today to perpetrate evil and create chaos in the House of

Assembly thus threatening our democracy and putting the lives of our

innocent staff into danger.

We are also aware of the sinister plot to break into the Assembly

Complex before daybreak with the intention of making away with the

Mace.

We therefore call the attention of well-meaning Nigerians to the fresh

coup being plotted by some anti-democratic agents in the APC in

collaboration with the Police in Ekiti State.

As the Speaker of the House, herein the constitutional head of the

institution, there is no threat in the House to warrant any

deployment of policemen and the Commissioner of Police should

therefore withdraw the illegal deployment of policemen to the premises

of the house as such is unsolicited, unwarranted dangerous and ultra

vires.

Staff of the House of Assembly have also been directed to stay at home

until further notice in view of the need to prevent injuries and loss

of lives as the armed policemen can as usual be overzealous.

Signed:

Rt. Hon. Kolawole Oluwawole

Speaker, EKHA

26/07/18