APC, A Concussion That Is Not Good For Ailment

Former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is a concoction that is not good for any ailment.

Makarfi stated on Monday in Benin, while explaining why he rejected an offer made to him by the APC chieftains in Kaduna, to run for Senate on the platform of the APC.

The former Kaduna State Governor was in Benin, where he intimated the leaders and members of the party in the State of his intention to contest as the party’s​ flag bearer at the forthcoming PDP presidential primary later in the year.

He said: “APC is a concoction, that is not good for any ailment. I was offered Senator by APC in Kaduna but i rejected it because of the overall interest of our party.

“I have worked for the party [PDP], and the party is bigger than any individual. I never left the party as I believe every good gift is from God. I opposed giving the chairmanship to Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff at the time.

“I am happy that I was available to rescue the party. I did not suddenly decide to run for presidency, but has always been my interest. The presidency is not about money. PDP, needs a good product, and if it does pick a good one, Nigerians will rally round such a product.

“I could not have excelled as caretaker chairman without the support of all party members. I do not believe that for the role I played, I should be the sole candidate of the party for the presidency.

“I am going round the country by road to see the nation’s problems and to have first hand information rather than flying.”

Earlier, the Senator representing Edo South at the national assembly, Mr. Matthew Urhoghide, noted that Makarfi as National Chairman the PDP, steered the party out of the stormy water during its turbulent period that lasted over two years.

In his remark, the State Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Dan Orbih, assured that members of the party in the State would give a level-playing ground to all aspirants.

He however implored them to base their campaign on issues and not fight themselves.