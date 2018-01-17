DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Our Anti-Open Grazing Law Should Be Respected, Says Rep. Mato

By Terfa Naswem

Rt. Hon. Mrs. Dorothy Mato, a member of the House of Representatives for Vandeikya/Konshisha Federal Constituency of Benue State said the Anti-Open grazing law of the state should be respected by President Muhammadu Buhari and all those willing to do cattle business in the State irrespective of religion, ethnicity or status.

She made this statement on Monday, January 15, 2018 after a closed door meeting with President Buhari and the Benue State delegation led by the Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Samuel Ortom on the recent crisis in Benue State resulting in numerous deaths including women and children.

Hon. Mato who was part of the delegation said, “He (Buhari) assured us that he would live up to the Oath he swore to protect all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, creed or political affiliations”.

She said it is their earnest hope that their position of no lands for Open grazing or cattle colonies will be respected as the People of Benue State have already signed a law for ranching which takes care of Open grazing.