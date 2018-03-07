DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has said over 44 herdsmen who violated the Anti-Open Grazing Law in the state have been arrested and are facing trials in various courts in the state.

State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni revealed this while briefing Journalists on the update of fight against herdsmen and criminality in the state.

He vowed that no one; herdsmen or residents, would be spared for violating the law as anyone found wanting must be made to face the law.

Owoseni said in Katsina-Ala, some herdsmen led their cattle into a block moulding industry during which an altercation ensued and one person was injured while the herdsmen was arrested.

The police boss also said 10 out of 14 persons who rustled herdsmen cattle in Guma Local government area were arrested in the process of sharing the meat adding that as a way of averting reprisal attack in Omusu, Okpokwu local government area, eight persons were apprehended and are undergoing interrogation.

“The Police is also involved in confidence building patrol in Chille, Mbalagh, Makurdi local government area while over 5000 person were recently displaced by herdsmen.

“As a preventive measure, we are engaging chairmen of the affected areas, relevant state government agencies and the herdsmen to find lasting solution to the crisis. We want to urge the residents to alert security operatives of any strange movement and activities”, Owoseni said.

The Police Commissioner stated that 12 suspects have been arrested for armed robbery and cultism and weapons including, 1 locally fabricated pistol, 1English pistol, 1 AK47 rifle, 2 AK47 Magazines, 29 rounds of live ammunition, 2 live cartridges, 2 motorbikes and 1 motorcycle with gadget were recovered from them.

“In conjunction with our Nasarawa State counterpart, a notorious robber who operates in Taraba, Nasarawa and Benue States met his waterloo in Lafia and a pistol was recovered from him”.

He disclosed that the command has gotten information about some criminal elements who have holding clandestine meeting as well as contribution money to procure arms and ammunition to attack Benue and Taraba under the guise of herdsmen saying the Police are adequately prepared to confront them.