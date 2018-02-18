DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Despite the outcry that greeted several recruitment exercises conducted by Central Bank of Nigeria since the assumption of office of the current governor, Godwin Emefiele, the management of the nations’ apex bank have continued to recruit several persons into the bank without following due process.

Since Early 2016, when news of the recruitment scam first surface, the current management of the bank has recruited over 2,500 new staff “without conducting any pre-employment tests or interviews, some of whom failed drug tests, and had either third class degrees or deficiencies in O levels”, a petition written by some concerned staff of the bank alleges.

In a March 15, 2016 report which was republished by this medium, SaharaReporters had revealed the names of at least 91 people tied to influential or highly placed Nigerians who were recently offered juicy appointments by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in a hiring process that was highly secretive.

Few days after the publication by SaharaReporters, Abusidiqu released another list of fresh employees in the CBN employment scam totaling 226. The first list divided into three had 96 names, all of whom resumed work at various department in the Central bank on 20th April 2015. The second list contained 31 names in all, while the third is made up of another 99 names.

A top source in the know revealed that the bank management, rather than check this trend of employment without due process had instead introduced new means of concealing the identities of the new employees.

In the 2016 report by SaharaReporters, the online news platform alleged that names of sons, daughters and relatives of highly connected Nigerians who were offered employment at the Central Bank of Nigeria were tweaked in order to hide their identities.

“Often the CBN used the beneficiaries’ first names and their father’s middle names to hide their real identities,” SaharaReporters claimed.

Apparently realising that this trick is not working, the bank introduced a new means of concealing the identities of beneficiaries.

In one of the freshest recruitment conducted by the bank, codes as against the names of the beneficiaries were used in the list containing the approval for the new employees.

One of the list obtained by Abusidiqu dated 6th February, 2018 contains the code number and locations of 48 new recruits in the bank. Our source revealed that there are more employees in some other list that have either resumed or are in the process of doing so. (See list below).

Recently, staff of the bank in a petition called for the sack of the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele for recruiting over 2500 new staff to the detriment of their promotion. (Details of the petition will be published in our subsequent report).

The staff had alleged that the bank management in a recent list approved the promotion of only 552 staff out of a total of 2342 who are qualified and sat for the promotion examination due since 2016 on the ground that the bank has no fund to match the promotion benefit due to their promotion.

But in a new twist, one of the persons whose name appeared as having failed the promotion exercise and so didn’t make the 552 persons promoted has suddenly been been promoted.

“Wonders shall never end as far as CBN 2016 Promotion Exercise is concern: A Staff of IT Department Named Sandro Jatau is among those that received a mail from HR that he didn’t pass his 2016 promotional exams but of all a sudden his system status have change from AM to DM,” a message circulating among staff of the bank reads.

The bank has refused to respond to inquiries by Abusidiqu on the recruitment and the promotion exercise. When Abusidiqu first got in touch with the bank, a lady who answered the call said the appropriate persons to comment on the matter is not immediately available, but that they will get back before the end of the day (yesterday).

A further call and text message sent to Isaac Okoroafor, the Director, Corporate Affairs department of the bank was neither answered nor responded to.

Source: https://www.abusidiqu.com/another-employment-scam-in-cbn-surfaces-bank-uses-code-to-conceal-identities-of-new-recruits/