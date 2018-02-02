DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Another 22 Political Parties Meet Over 2019 Elections, Insecurity

ections, Insecurity

About 22 political parties on Friday met behind closed door in Abuja to strategise for the forthcoming coming general elections in 2019, even as they raised sub-committees on peace and security among others.

The political parties, under the platform of Committee of Concerned Political Parties (CCPP) also confirmed that about six committees were set up during the meeting and expected to commence investigation, submit reports and make their recommendations on some boiling national issues before the group will be unveiled to the public.

In a statement read to the newsmen shortly after the closed door meeting, the chairman of the forum Dr. Onwubuya Abraham Breakforth, another committee was put in place to articulate and aggregate the overall objective of the group and plan for the unveiling in the coming weeks.

The protem chairman said: “CCPP also resolved to jointly discuss and proffer solutions to key national issues threatening the peace and unity of our dear country.

“It was further resolved that various options open to the group in relation to the forthcoming 2019 general elections would be explored in the best interest of the country,” he said.

Some of the political parties represented at the meeting includes; Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), Sustainable National Party (SNP), New Nigeria Peopo Party (NNPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) and National People’s Congress (NPC), among others.

Other sub-committees raised by the CCPP includes; Committee on restructuring Nigeria and inter-governmental affairs, committee on national security and integration, committee on planning and finance, committee on contact and mobilisation and committee of research and documentation.