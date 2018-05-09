DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Andy Uba’s Blackmailer: Bailiff Effects Substituted Service

Sequel to the orders of Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that a fugitive of the law Victor Uwajeh be served a criminal summons through substitution means, a court bailiff alongside security operatives on Tuesday, effected the service at his residence No 9 Jesse Jackson street Asokoro Abuja.

The trial Judge had granted the request seeking to serve criminal summons at the premises of the self acclaimed United Kingdom based private investigator, Victor Uwajeh on a four-count charge bordering on forgery, impersonation fraud and illegally procuring forged documents.

Justice Tsoho granted the application after counsel to the Federal government, Aminu Alilu informed the court that Uwajeh had for several times evaded service as he did previously.

The FG had filed a four count charge bordering on forgery, impersonation and fraud against Uwajeh.

Uwajeh was said to have been indicted by an investigation of a crack team from the Nigerian Police Force conducted on a petition that was written to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris.

In the petition, Uwajeh was accused of attempting to use forged and illegally procured documents to extort money from members of the public.

However, when the matter came up for hearing on the last adjourned date, Alilu informed the court that one of the court bariff who went with the policeman at Uwajeh’s residents was almost shot by the policeman guiding his house.

“The defendant is aware of this matter. His counsel had pleaded that he travelled to the United States and that once he return, he will appear in court.

“I know that it is not yet ripe to make an application for a bench warrant. However, I will apply section 124 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act for leave of the court to paste a copy of the Criminal of the Criminal summon in a conspicuous part in the premises where he resides”, he said.

Justice Tsoho after listening to the submissions wondered why someone that the state wants to bring to justice will be protected by the same people looking for him, he wondered why the police will be protecting a fugitive from the law.

He urged the people going to effect the service at his residence to be careful and mindful of what had already played out.

He held that, “giving the circumstances, section 124 has become inevitable. Accordingly, the application is granted. Service should be effected on Uwajeh through substituted means”.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to May 21 for arraignment.