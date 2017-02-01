From Hardlines Nigeria,

Following the commencement of the APC registration/ re-validation exercise in Anambra, it can be reliably gathered that certain big wigs interested in vying for the party’s flag in the forthcoming guber polls in the state have been successfully registered by the Chris Akomas led team.

The exercise which was flagged off on Friday, the 27th of January 2017 commenced first with the registration of stakeholders by the panel.

Eminent personalities like Senator Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister for Labour, Engineer Bart Nwibe, Chief George Moghalu, Dr. Obinna Uzoh, Hon. Tony Nwoye and Senator Andy Uba were formally registered as members of the APC

Senator Ngige, the leader of the party had his membership re-validated by the committee when they called upon him at his Alor Country home . Next was Chief George Moghalu, ” present National Auditor of the party and a gubernatorial hopeful. Moghalu had his membership revalidated as he alongside Nwibe have been long standing party faithfuls.

This was then followed with re-validation of Engineer Bart Nwibe’s membership of the party, Nwibe a guber hopeful and a prominent stakeholder of the party had his membership re-validated at exactly 2. 15 am.

The exercise however confirmed the stories making the rounds that Senator Andy Uba, a sitting senator who had won his election on the platform of the PDP was set to cross over into the APC. Prior to his registration which took place at exactly 4 a.m in the early hours of the 28th of January, there were speculations making the rounds that the Uga born senator was set to dump his old party for the APC in order to enable him contest for the party’s flag.

Although the process is still ongoing, one does not need a prophet to foretell that with the registration/ re-validation of these pg big wigs, the guber primaries of the APC will surely be no child’s play.