Anarchy Looms In Nigeria, Constitution Now Suspended, Fayose Warns
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
Anarchy Looms In Nigeria, Constitution Now Suspended, Fayose Warns
Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has raised the alarm that
Nigeria was drifting towards a state of anarchy, calling on the
international community to intervene and rescue the country from
turning to a war zone, where mass killings is a usual occurrence.
Governor Fayose, who was reacting to the killing of 18 worshippers and
the two priests in Benue State allegedly by herdsmen, President
Muhammadu Buhari’s withdrawal of $496 million from the Excess Crude
Account (ECA) without approval of the National Assembly and the
controversial arrest of Senator Dino Melaye, said it was obvious that
“under this government of President Buhari, the constitution is on
suspension.”
He said; “If half of the level aggressiveness being shown by the
Police on the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye because of seeming
concocted allegations is shown on the killings by herdsmen across the
North Central States and other parts of the country, the rampaging
killer herdsmen that are even killing policemen would have been
brought under control.”
Special Assistant to the governor on Public Communications and New
Media, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement issued on Tuesday night that
“it is alarming and curious that Father Joseph Gor, one of the
Catholic Priests that were murdered in Benue State today, raised alarm
on January 3, 2018, through his Facebook account on the occupation of
Mbalom community by herdsmen. Yet, the priest was killed!”
The governor asked; “Why is the federal government allowing this
seeming ethnic cleansing in Benue and other middle-belt States, such
that President Buhari and the entire members of his government do not
see the wanton killings as anything to be worried about?
“When did Nigeria degenerate to the level that people can no longer
worship peacefully in their churches or go to their farms? When did
Nigeria become a state of anomie where people are killed even after
raising alarm that there was threat to their existence?”
On the illegal withdrawal of $496 million from the Excess Crude
Account, Governor Fayose said; “One day, this federal government will
even stop releasing statutory allocations to States and Local
councils. They are behaving as if the constitution of the country is
already suspended and this should worry lovers of democracy in
Nigeria.
He said it was alarming that “despite that Local Councils in Ekiti
State were in court, challenging the federal government decision to
withdraw $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account and the Attorney
General of the Federation had already entered appearance in the suit
number FHC/ABJ/CS/1264/17 that came up for hearing before Justice
Binta Nyako on Monday, $496 million was taken from the Excess Crude
Account.”
The governor, who described the President’s action on the illegal
withdrawal from the ECA as an insult on the National Assembly and the
Judiciary, added that; “Only the National Assembly and the judiciary
can save themselves from being turned to a non-existing institutions
as already being done by the President.”