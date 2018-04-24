DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Anarchy Looms In Nigeria, Constitution Now Suspended, Fayose Warns

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has raised the alarm that

Nigeria was drifting towards a state of anarchy, calling on the

international community to intervene and rescue the country from

turning to a war zone, where mass killings is a usual occurrence.

Governor Fayose, who was reacting to the killing of 18 worshippers and

the two priests in Benue State allegedly by herdsmen, President

Muhammadu Buhari’s withdrawal of $496 million from the Excess Crude

Account (ECA) without approval of the National Assembly and the

controversial arrest of Senator Dino Melaye, said it was obvious that

“under this government of President Buhari, the constitution is on

suspension.”

He said; “If half of the level aggressiveness being shown by the

Police on the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye because of seeming

concocted allegations is shown on the killings by herdsmen across the

North Central States and other parts of the country, the rampaging

killer herdsmen that are even killing policemen would have been

brought under control.”

Special Assistant to the governor on Public Communications and New

Media, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement issued on Tuesday night that

“it is alarming and curious that Father Joseph Gor, one of the

Catholic Priests that were murdered in Benue State today, raised alarm

on January 3, 2018, through his Facebook account on the occupation of

Mbalom community by herdsmen. Yet, the priest was killed!”

The governor asked; “Why is the federal government allowing this

seeming ethnic cleansing in Benue and other middle-belt States, such

that President Buhari and the entire members of his government do not

see the wanton killings as anything to be worried about?

“When did Nigeria degenerate to the level that people can no longer

worship peacefully in their churches or go to their farms? When did

Nigeria become a state of anomie where people are killed even after

raising alarm that there was threat to their existence?”

On the illegal withdrawal of $496 million from the Excess Crude

Account, Governor Fayose said; “One day, this federal government will

even stop releasing statutory allocations to States and Local

councils. They are behaving as if the constitution of the country is

already suspended and this should worry lovers of democracy in

Nigeria.

He said it was alarming that “despite that Local Councils in Ekiti

State were in court, challenging the federal government decision to

withdraw $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account and the Attorney

General of the Federation had already entered appearance in the suit

number FHC/ABJ/CS/1264/17 that came up for hearing before Justice

Binta Nyako on Monday, $496 million was taken from the Excess Crude

Account.”

The governor, who described the President’s action on the illegal

withdrawal from the ECA as an insult on the National Assembly and the

Judiciary, added that; “Only the National Assembly and the judiciary

can save themselves from being turned to a non-existing institutions

as already being done by the President.”