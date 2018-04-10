DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Anambra's Oil Producing Status: No Written Document On Confirmation – Deputy Gov

The deputy governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, yesterday, said the state was yet to confirm its oil producing status from the federal government.

Okeke, who was reacting to a publication in one of the national dailies that the federal government has finally confirmed the state as an oil producing state, said there was no written document presently before him to that effect.

He however assured that the state would liaise with the Federal Government to ascertain the true position on the matter.

“One Chief Mike Emuh passed such information yesterday, but we are yet to confirm that from the Federal Government,” he said.

National chairman of Host Communities Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCON) Prince Mike Emuh, had, during a meeting with traditional rulers in Awka, said the Federal Government had also approved 10 modular refineries in all the 11 oil producing states in the country out of which one of the refineries would be cited in Anambra.

“The Federal Government also approved the employment of 10,000 youths from all the oil producing states, out of which 1,000 youths are to be employed in Anambra State,” he said.

Emuh further disclosed that he was in the state to ask the royal fathers to mention a particular place where the modular refinery would be cited in the state and to prepare for the selection of the youths to be employed.

Also speaking, the State Chairman of Anambra Traditional Rulers Council and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, hinted that the traditional rulers would set up a committee to be headed by the traditional ruler of Aguleri, Igwe Christopher Idigo, to look into his briefings and take decisive steps.

Achebe who handed all the documents over to Igwe Idigo, pledged to bring his 30 years experience in the oil industry to bear, to actualize the dream of Anambra getting its fare share as an oil producing state.