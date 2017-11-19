Anambra Polls: Its Official, APGA Wins All

The official announcement by the INEC has begun. And the official results are in.

The results being declared by the INEC shows the APGA incumbent governor has won the election. The APGA won the entire 21 LGAs of Anambra State.

APGA defeated the godfather [Arthur Eze] to the APC candidate, Tony Nwoye at his LGA [Dunukofia]. APGA also defeated the godfather [Peter Obi] to the PDP candidate, Oseloka Obaze at his LGA [Aniocha].

It was a sweeping victory. INEC delivered on its mandate.

–

visit the INEC website for the details of the result.