Anambra Poll: We Have Not Been Comprised By Any Party – INEC

“INEC is not in any way compromised. The issue is that we do not have enough corps members in Anambra State. So, that necessitated us to go to neighboring states to source for corps members to complement. At the stakeholders forum that issue was raised. They said that corps members from outside should not go to a particular local government and we have effected that. So, INEC is not in any way comprised. It is totally false.” stated The Commission’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Anambra state, Mr. Leo Nkedife in his attempt to debunk allegations of compromise by the INEC.

According to Nkedife, the allegations are false and misleading. He added that the speculation that its personnel had been compromised by politicians in the governorship election in Anambra State are unfounded.

Nkedife’s comments came following speculation by some politicians that the deployment of additional ad hoc staff by the Commission to certain locations is in order to give advantage to a major political party. But the INEC disclosed that additional ad hoc, comprising corps members had been requested by INEC to increase the number serving in the state which was inadequate for the poll.

Nkedife added that the INEC staff have been well taken care of – and that the chances of being compromised were slim. “We have warned the staffs including the adhoc staffs to not allowed themselves to be used to compromise the process“.