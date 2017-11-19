Anambra Poll: The Complete Result, APGA By 180,178 Votes

The Complete Result

Click on the link above to open results presented in tabular form. It purportedly shows the unofficial results. It was sent to 247ureports.com by a source.

We can not verify the authenticity of the result.

It shows APGA won the election by 180,178 votes – wining 18 LGAs out of 21 LGA. PDP came second with 97,700 votes with only one LGA victory at Dunukofia LGA. APC came third with 95, 963 with victory at two LGAs – Idenmili North and Idenmili South LGA.

Total number of registered voters was 1,770,127. The total number of accredited voters was 465,891. Total number of valid votes was 425,254 and rejected votes was 16,988. The total number of votes cast was 442,242.