By Nedum Noble

About five vehicles suspected to have been stolen from their owners were yesterday recovered by the Anambra State Police Command.

Two persons were also said to have been arrested in connection with the theft.

According to police source, detectives from the Police Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Jane Mbanefo, recorded successes following complaints by one Mr Ifeanyi Opiah of Mgbakogu close, Odume layout, Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Opiah had reported that his Toyota Camry car with registration Number LAGOS: SMK 167 AH, which was parked within his compound, was stolen on February 10, by unknown persons.

“A team of policemen led by a DPO at Omife 3-3, on receiving the complaint by Opiah, moved to recover four other cars suspected to have been stolen.

“The registration numbers of recovered vehicles as follows: LAGOS: DW 87 SKY (Honda CRV Ash in colour), LAGOS: DW 768 APP (Toyota Camry Red in colour), ANAMBRA FGG 244 AG, (Toyota Camry Blue in colour) and one Volkswagen Passat Car without registration Number,” the source said.

247ureports.com gathered that one Ifeanyi Ohajinkwo of Omeife 3-3 and Azubuike Metu of No. 10 Pama Street Onitsha, were arrested in connection with the stolen vehicles, and were now helping the Divisional Crime Bureau in their investigation, pending transfer of the matter to Anambra Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Nkiruka Nwode, pleaded with the reporter to give her time to reach the police station concerned.