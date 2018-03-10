DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Anambra Offers Automatic Employment To First Class Graduates

–

By Nedum Noble

Anambra State government has announced an automatic employment for indegenes of the state that graduated with First Class Honours.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta, who disclosed this in Awka during a press briefing, said the move was in line with government’s recent decision to massively employ teachers in the state.

He said the state has been adjudged the best in terms of eradication of examination malpractice with 3% malpractice rate.

Nnachetta further disclosed that the government has expended over N7billion on infrastructural development of communities and markets in the state, adding that about 63 recognized markets were given N10million each for any developmental project of their choice.

He however regretted that 12 communities were yet to complete the first phase of the N20million choose your project initiative, due to internal challenges arising from such communities.

“145 communities have commenced the second phase, while 34 communities were still lagging behind. We do hope that they will hasten up with the work so as to access the second tranche,” Nnachetta noted.

According to the Commissioner, government has concluded arrangement to introduce a one pattern of fencing of compounds along the old road from Amansea to Onitsha Bridge Head.

He therefore called on those who own shanties and mechanic workshops along the road to dismantle them ahead of government plan to give the state a face lift.