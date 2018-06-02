DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Anambra Man Stabs Daughter To Death Over Torchlight

By Nedum Noble

A 60-year old man, on Saturday, reportedly stabbed his daughter to death in Ndiagu Igboezue in Osikwu village Awgbu, Orumba North Council Area of Anambra State.

The suspect, Cletus Aguluka was said to have allegedly killed the deceased, identified Onyinye Aguluka around 1am while she was fast asleep.

The deceased mother, Mrs Georgina Aguluka, said trouble started when the suspect returned home in the night drunk and demanded for his torchlight from his children.

She said the suspect had retired to bed after the children had told him they were not aware of where he kept the torchlight.

“We thought he had forgotten about the torch not until he woke up around one one o’clock in the morning, went inside his room and brought out a matchet and stabbed Onyinye,” she said.

Corroborating the mother’s version of the incident, the suspect’s immediate younger brother, Mr. Sabastine Aguluka, said his brother had been molesting people, including himself and other members of his family.

Also speaking, the twin brothers to the deceased, Sochima and Chidera Aguluka, said they ran out of the house that midnight when they sensed danger as their father always looked for excuses to molest them.

247ureport gathered that the suspect quickly escaped through a window behind his house on sighting the vigilante group who drove in with the remains of the deceased amidst wailings from the villagers.

Confirming the incident, the state Police public relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said the suspect had been arrested, while Investigation was ongoing.

“The suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded,” he said.