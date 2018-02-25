DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Anambra Lawmakers Lament Rising Cases Of Cult Clashes

By Nedum Noble

Anambra State House of Assembly has raised alarm over the incessant spate of killings emanating from rival cult clashes in some parts of the state.

The lawmakers who passed a resolution urging the executive arm of government to direct the state Commissioner of Police to urgently take proactive measures towards checkmating the ugly trend, described the situation as worrisome and pitiable.

Member representing Ihiala Constituency One Mr Chidi Udemmadu, had during plenary, informed the House that about five youths in his constituency recently lost their lives as a result of cult clashes in lhiala town.

He stressed that the menace called for serious concern which required urgent attention from the police.

The Chief Whip, Chief Lawrence Ezeudu and the Member representing Ihiala Constituency Two Chief Paschal Agbodike, in their separate remarks, charged security agencies to rise to their statutory role of prevention and detection of crime, protection of lives and property and preservation of law and order in the interest of the State.