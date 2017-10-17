The candidate of Better Nigeria Progressive Party (BNPP) in November 18 Governorship election in Anambra state Chief Ikem Ohanugo has promised to unified the people of the state both the indigenes and non indigenes for lasting peace in the state.



He called on the electorates to vote for him based on what he can offer to the state and should not look at where his father comes from, stressing that no former governors of the state has lived in the state but he as a person was born and brought up in Anambra state and more grounded in grass root than most of the candidates in the race.

Ohanugo who stated this yesterday when he presented himself and unveiled his running mate Mr. Augustine Onyeka Ogwatta, a lawyer to the Assembly of Concerned Non-Indigenes (ACNI) in Anambra state at Onitsha Business school said that time has come when the people of the state should look at the what a candidate can offer to the citizenry than to look his wealth and where his father comes from which he said was not necessary but his ability to govern the state and take it to the next level.

He told them to educate the brothers and sisters on the electoral system and better change of attitude, saying that the people should not clap for any governor who build roads because it is the tax payers money that was used to construct the roads and other basic amenities,,promising that he will make Anambra China of Africa and will attract programme that turn around the state if elected, governor.

According him, “Anambra state is a mini Nigeria, today everybody is talking about restructuring, that means something is wrong somewhere, let’s start in Igbo land, I was born and brought up here in Anambra where I have been paying my tax, nobody tells me that I am from Imo state but the moment I asked a question why should my tax higher or lower they will tell me to go to my place and am asking, If citizenship is gotten by birth then I’m here as citizen of Anambra state. By the constitution of Nigeria having lived here the number of years I have lived more than five years, born and brought up here”.

“So they call those who were born here a non indigene which is misnomer because by constitution they are indigene by birth and anybody who resides here for more than five years and participate in the affairs of the area should not be seen as a stranger anymore. That nomenclature is a thing they have introduced in the recent past to continue to subdue the voting power they have seen which is rising among those they called non Anambrans that is the fear of the people who called themselves Anambrans who is not more Anambran than I do”.

“That is why we don’t have growth here, we want best brain from those you think are nothing, they are not looking at development on what you can offer but where you come from which is bad.

I’m here to serve this state to let us know that wherever you are is where you belong and that will make give our best at any given time towards the progress of the state. Until people are treated equally they will never see themselves as one, is either they come here to commit crime and run away and make things difficult for the people here. And a gain honesty people don’t have chance anymore to come and serve their, if you are not a money bag you can’t come out to contest any election,mother orientation has been so bad that people have refused all most nothing, non of these parties has an ideology, here all the political parties are gunning for the same thing” Ohanugo stated.