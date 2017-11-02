Anambra Guber: Oseloka Obaze/Peter Obi Shares Anambra Rice To LGAs

Information available to 247ureports.com obtained from sources within the Obaze/Obi campaign team indicate that the campaign organization have begun the distribution of Anambra rice at each campaign stop.

Particularly, the Obaze/Obi campaign organization launched its LGA [local government area] tour recently against the November 18 gubernatorial elections.

Yesterday, November 1, 2017, the Obaze campaign train arrived Aniocha LGA. The campaign team staged the campaign stop at Agulu town [St. Peter Anglican Church field] where they distributed five bags of 25kilograms rice to each ward in Aniocha. In addition to the bags of Anambra rice, Oseloka Obaze and Peter Obi gave the entire LGA of Aniocha the sum of N2million.

On October 30, 2017, the campaign train stopped at Aguata LGA where the train was greeted by a lukewarm attendance of PDP [Peoples Democratic Party] supporters. Peter Obi was said to do the entire talking while Oseloka Obaze did not speak. He watched on.

At the conclusion of the campaign stop at Aguata LGA, Peter Obi, according to our eyewitness, hailed at the audience and asked whether Obiano had done any work as Governor. But the response was mixed and rowdy. The audience turned disruptive and unresponsive as Peter Obi called for silence unsuccessfully.

The campaign team departed abruptly. They offloaded the bags of Anambra rice and handed over the 2million hastily.

It is understood the Obaze/Obi campaign had earmarked 5 bags of 25kg Anambra rice for each ward across the state along with N2million for each LGA.

Meanwhile, feelers from within the Obaze campaign organization suggest a silent squabble on the offing between the Peter Obi team and the Oseloka Obaze team over finances and management of finances. The Obaze is not pleased with being uninformed about the details on the funds raised for the campaign and the expenditure.

The bags of Anambra rice purchased, for instance, is stored at Peter Obi’s home in Agulu. Oseloka Obaze is not aware of the number of bags of Anambra rice purchased and/or delivered. Neither is the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP aware of the number of vehicles or motorcycles purchased for the campaign.

When the issue was raised by 247ureports to Oseloka Obaze, he became emotionally angry. He said he was not our friend [247ureports] – and, for this reason, his number must be deleted.

Stay tuned