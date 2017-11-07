Anambra Guber: “Illegal Voting Ongoing In Imo State”

Information available to 247ureports.com obtained from competent sources within the security circles indicate that the rigging of the 2017 Anambra guber elections has commenced. This is as security operatives made sweeping arrest today November 6, 2017 inside a hotel in Okpuno Awka of persons printing sensitive election materials and who also are in possession of highly classified and sensitive election documents.

No less than six males were arrested and about fifteen escaped – as security operatives invaded the venue of the illicit act, [Grace Royal Hotel at Okpuno, Awka Room 203 and 206) The report from the security operatives state that the victims were reprinting sensitive INEC Materials. They were truly preparing to rig the forthcoming election by printing sensitive electoral materials. Our correspondence who spoke to the people on the ground confirmed that those caught were APC members especially Mr. Victor Eneh who is an ardent APC candidate supporter but his team are twisting the case saying that the group are PPA party agents.

The Anambra Commissioner of Police was reported to be directly involved along with the DC Operations and the REC in Anambra State in the investigation. The personnel’s involved in the investigation further confirmed the gravity of the matter. It was worrisome that the suspects were released few hours into the investigation suggesting a high level power play.

When a call was put through to the REC [Resident Electoral Commissioner], Nkwachukwu Orji, he claimed that only voter’s register was found in the custody of the arrested culprits. He indicated that the computers belonging to the suspects were searched but nothing incriminating were found.

But when journalist later placed calls to the REC and the Police Commissioner, they both denied having knowledge of the arrest. The Police Commissioner – when he was reached by phone began angry over the line and questioning and handed the phone to the police public relations officer.

On the part of the REC, he also denied knowledge of the arrest. He later told journalists that he was not aware of any arrest that was made concerning election materials.

247ureports.com is not certain the reason behind the sudden change in their narrative.

Shockingly, a competent source knowledgeable of the workings within the APC [All Progressive Congress] have revealed what appears an ongoing rigging activity taking place in Imo State under the sponsorship of the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

According to the source, the exercise began last week in a secluded compound in the suburbs of Owerri – where votes are being tabulated and cast ahead of the election. The illegal votes being cast, according to the source will be uploaded to the INEC database on election day as part of the vote cast in Anambra State.

This revelation comes amidst suspicion that the APC may have already cornered the IGP and his men – this is going by the public declarations by the APC gubernatorial candidate, Tony Nwoye – who claims that the IGP and the police are “with them” at each campaign stop. Tony Nwoye is quoted as stating that all of the APC Governors in Nigeria along with the security apparatus have been given the mandate to deliver Anambra at all cost.

This same sentiment is espoused by the Minister of Transport, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi who our source revealed had made a boastful declaration at a recent APC strategy meeting that “we can never let Anambra go. We must take it by all means at all cost. The worst they can do is go to court”. Hon. Amaechi played a critical role in the emergence of Mohammadu Buhari as the President of Nigeria. He remains a key personality in the Buhari administration.

Our source further explained that the APC rigging plan had two layers – Plan A and Plan B.

Plan A entails outright rigging of the election advantage APC – while Plan B entails rigging the election in favor of the PDP [Peoples Democratic Party], and then wrestle it away from the PDP at the Tribunal.

According to available intelligence, the APC may have begun reconsidering their available options. This is as 247ureports.com learnt that Plan A may have failed. Intercepted sms messages indicate the APC may be considering another option away from Plan A.