Anambra Guber: Ebube Muonso, Ven. Awuzie Supplicate For Chidoka

Count down to the Anambra governorship election, frontline Christian leaders including the spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, popularly known as Ebube Muonso as well as prominent Anglican priest, Ven. Stanley Awuzie have offered supplications for the candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP) Chief Osita Chidoka.

Chidoka, who has been in prayers since the commencement of the campaign, was on Wednesday in a special prayer session at St. Matthews Anglican Church, Egbema, Ozubulu bestowed with the symbolic laying of hands by Ven. Awuzie as a seal of divine validation for the new leadership role ahead.

This came on the trail of prayers by Rev. Fr. Obimma, who last Sunday at a special service at the Uke Adoration ground, attended by thousands of congregants recounted Chidoka’s affinity to the Catholic Church including his role during the visit of Pope John Paul II to Nigeria in 1996, as well his sterling contributions as advisor to Pope Benedict on the Vatican transport system, and urged him to continue in that spirit.

On his own part, Anglican priest, Ven. Awuzie at the prayer session on Wednesday read from 1 Samuel 16, where God chose David from among his brothers, to rule as King over Israel; noting that “God will never disappoint those who humble themselves and set their hearts upon Him”.

He charged Chidoka to remain steadfast in his reliance on God and continue in the pursuit of the well being of the ordinary people, after which he called him up to the altar for special prayers.

The priest prayed God to bestow him with divine direction, energy and the right alliances to run a successful campaign and to hold office as the governor of Anambra state. He also prayed for a hitch-free election where only the will of God would prevail.

Speaking at the end of the prayer session which also had in attendance the UPP National Chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie; the deputy governorship candidate, Chief Marcel Okeke; Chidoka said he has been in prayers not only for his success at the poll but also for the overall good of Anambra state.

“My mission is a product of intense prayers to God and consultations among our people. Prayers and faith in God is at the root of all we do. Some people trust in the arm of flesh, others in horses and chariots, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God”, Chidoka said.

Recall that Chidoka has received prayers from various other prominent Christian leaders in the state including the Anglican Bishop of the Diocese on the Niger, Rt. Rev Owen Dozie Nwokolo, Bishop of Niger West Diocese, Aguleri, Rt. Rev. Johnson Ekwe and the Methodist Bishop of Onitsha, Rt. Rev. Biereonwu Onuagha, among others.