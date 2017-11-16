Anambra Guber: ‘Attempt To Rig, Face Dire Consequences’ UPP Declares
November 16, 2017
Press Statement
…Cautions INEC, Security Agencies
Ahead of the November 18, 2017 Anambra governorship election, the
United Progressive Party (UPP) hereby issues a stern caution that any
attempt by anybody, party or agency of government to rig the electoral
process in any form whatsoever, will be faced with very dire
consequences
We state this because we are fully aware of sinister plots by the
APC, a party rejected in Anambra, but desperate for power, to use
compromised security and INEC officials to subvert the will of the
people and rig in their candidate, who has been boasting that his
party has the powers to “capture” Anambra state at all cost.
We know of clandestine meetings between this party and compromised
officials to manipulate the process, all in the failed bid to stop
Igbos in Anambra state from electing a government that best represents
their interest as presently embodied in the UPP, the only pan-Igbo
party in the race.
Furthermore, the curious and indefensible decision of INEC to halt the
electronic transmission of results from polling units as it had
earlier committed to is of great concern to us. The decision to
continue with the outdated, archaic and cumbersome manual transmission
of result from Poll unit to Ward collation centers is unacceptable.
The excuses proffered by INEC are puerile and to say the least,
disingenuous.
Having failed in their several attempts to shut us up through
blackmails and threats; having also failed to coerce or buy the
people, and knowing that APGA and PDP are no obstacles, the APC has
been fixated on the UPP, realizing that it to be the inevitable
winner.
It is clear that the fixation against the UPP is because of our
party’s iron-cast affinity with ndi Anambra, deriving from our firm
stand on pro-people ideology of self-determination, referendum and
social justice; issues at the very core of the sensibility of the
people and for which they are ready to vote.
We therefore want all those conniving in the plot to rig the election
to understand that Anambra is a core Igbo state, and the people are
passionate about this election. They are resolute to use the election
to genuinely restore the Igbo voice and demonstrate their
determination for self-affirmation.
The only way out is for INEC to respect the sensibilities of the
Igbos, by ensuring a credible election where all votes count and where
the will of the people is absolutely preserved. Anything short of that
will have very serious repercussions.
We issue this caution because anybody who knows the support base of
our great party, would know that it has its eyes and ears everywhere;
that the people are not cowed; but ready to come out enmasse to vote
and to defend their votes within the law.
Finally, we assure all ndi Anambra not to despair but continue to be
alert, law-abiding and calm as no force, no matter how highly placed,
can take away our collective victory come Saturday.
Chief Ogbuehi Dike
National Publicity Secretary