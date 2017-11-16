Anambra Guber: ‘Attempt To Rig, Face Dire Consequences’ UPP Declares

November 16, 2017

Press Statement

…Cautions INEC, Security Agencies

Ahead of the November 18, 2017 Anambra governorship election, the

United Progressive Party (UPP) hereby issues a stern caution that any

attempt by anybody, party or agency of government to rig the electoral

process in any form whatsoever, will be faced with very dire

consequences

We state this because we are fully aware of sinister plots by the

APC, a party rejected in Anambra, but desperate for power, to use

compromised security and INEC officials to subvert the will of the

people and rig in their candidate, who has been boasting that his

party has the powers to “capture” Anambra state at all cost.

We know of clandestine meetings between this party and compromised

officials to manipulate the process, all in the failed bid to stop

Igbos in Anambra state from electing a government that best represents

their interest as presently embodied in the UPP, the only pan-Igbo

party in the race.

Furthermore, the curious and indefensible decision of INEC to halt the

electronic transmission of results from polling units as it had

earlier committed to is of great concern to us. The decision to

continue with the outdated, archaic and cumbersome manual transmission

of result from Poll unit to Ward collation centers is unacceptable.

The excuses proffered by INEC are puerile and to say the least,

disingenuous.

Having failed in their several attempts to shut us up through

blackmails and threats; having also failed to coerce or buy the

people, and knowing that APGA and PDP are no obstacles, the APC has

been fixated on the UPP, realizing that it to be the inevitable

winner.

It is clear that the fixation against the UPP is because of our

party’s iron-cast affinity with ndi Anambra, deriving from our firm

stand on pro-people ideology of self-determination, referendum and

social justice; issues at the very core of the sensibility of the

people and for which they are ready to vote.

We therefore want all those conniving in the plot to rig the election

to understand that Anambra is a core Igbo state, and the people are

passionate about this election. They are resolute to use the election

to genuinely restore the Igbo voice and demonstrate their

determination for self-affirmation.

The only way out is for INEC to respect the sensibilities of the

Igbos, by ensuring a credible election where all votes count and where

the will of the people is absolutely preserved. Anything short of that

will have very serious repercussions.

We issue this caution because anybody who knows the support base of

our great party, would know that it has its eyes and ears everywhere;

that the people are not cowed; but ready to come out enmasse to vote

and to defend their votes within the law.

Finally, we assure all ndi Anambra not to despair but continue to be

alert, law-abiding and calm as no force, no matter how highly placed,

can take away our collective victory come Saturday.

Chief Ogbuehi Dike

National Publicity Secretary