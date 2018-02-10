DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

10th February, 2018

Press Release

Anambra Governorship: INEC Boss Vindicates UPP On Monetization Of Votes On Election Day

The Independent National Electoral Commission Chairman, Professor

Mahamood Yakubu has vindicated the United Progressive Party (UPP)

position that the November 18, 2017 Anambra State Governorship

Election was characterized by massive vote buying especially All

Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressives Congress (APC)

and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that set up shops at virtually all

the Polling Units to bid for and buy votes. The Party noted that the

difference in votes won by these three parties was in their individual

capacity to out-bid one another at different places as the highest

bidder always wins in such bazaar.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu decried open votes buying at polling

stations, lamenting that “Votes of citizens should be determine by who

wins in an election. Our democracy must never be on sale in an open

market. It is the will of the people that should determine who wins,”

and seeks Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

collaboration to address this and also monitor campaign funds.

The unfortunate aspect of the perfidy in the Anambra Governorship

election is that this show of shame took place in the full glare of

all the security agencies that covered the election. If this dangerous

dimension to winning election is allowed to spread across the country

then our democracy is doomed. The much expected 2019 general election

will be a mere charade.

As the UPP National Chairman, Chief Dr. Chekwas Okorie succinctly

pointed out in a press conference on the sham called Anambra

Governorship Election on 22nd November, 2017 in Abuja, “The

implication of this unfortunate development is that politicians will

consider it wasteful and unnecessary to promote their parties

manifestoes and canvass their blueprints for governance during

campaigns in order to sell their party and candidature to the

electorate. Politicians will consider that all that they have to do is

to amass wealth, set up shops at Polling Booths, out-bid their rivals

and wait to be congratulated and celebrated for a landslide victory.

If this is allowed to gain root, then criminals, money launderers,

treasury looters and their likes will take over the political space,

occupy juicy elective and appointive offices in Nigeria from the next

democratic encounter in 2019. In that way, democracy in Nigeria will

definitely assume a new and ridiculous definition. Nigeria will be

ruined.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo support for State Police as panacea to

the perennial security challenge in the country is in tandem with the

UPP position as provided in Chapter 6 of the party’s Manifesto which

states: “UPP shall promote and establish State Police and Community

Policing. UPP shall make every State citizen and member of Community a

stakeholder in the matter of State and Community Security. UPP notes

that the role of State Governors as the Chief Security Officers of

their States is a relatively empty formula.”

Professor Osinbajo’s statement that “We cannot realistically police a

country the size of Nigeria centrally from Abuja. State Police and

other Community policing methods are clearly the way to go,” is in

consonance with UPP’s clear policy on State Police.

It is manifest that when UPP intervenes on crucial national issues, it

is done out of national interest and necessity.

–

CHIEF OGBUEHI DIKE

NATIONAL PUBLICITY SECRETARY, UPP