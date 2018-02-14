DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Anambra Farm Inferno: Perpetrators Won’t Go Unpunished – Obiano

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ...

By Nedum Noble

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has said that those behind the recent fire incident that gutted over 30 hectares of sorghum farm at Delfarm Songhai Farms, Igbariam, Anambra East local council of the state would be brought to book.

He disclosed plans by the state government to launch an investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

Speaking during his visit to the farm to assess the extent of damage, the governor bemoaned the huge loss, said full investigation into the incident was necessary so as to forestall future occurrence.

He sympathized with the investor over the loss, pledging his government readiness to assist him restart again.

The governor however reminded the public that bush burning was against the state environmental laws, warning that the relevant agencies have been tipped and would arrest and prosecute anyone caught flouting the law.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the farm, Mr. Pius Ekwunugo, described the incident as unfortunate, regretting that they had suffered similar fate twice in two years despite efforts put in place to ensure cordial relationship with the host community.

He appealed for government’s assistance, including putting a stop to the ugly incident, as according to him, such does not encourage investments in any community.

Delfarm Songhai Farms, one of the first Agricultural firms that answered the present administration’s call to invest in the State agricultural sector, had through the leadership of Governor Obiano, last year brokered a partnership to supply 10,000 metric tons of sorghum to Intafact Breweries for brewing beer.

247ureports.com gathered that aside the 30 hectares of sorghum farm destroyed, other sections of the farms where other crops were planted including banana, maize and vegetables, were completely razed down.