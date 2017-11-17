Anambra Election: APC Desecrates Igbo Tradition

…Insults Obi Onitsha, ndi Ezes

–

By Ejimonu Udenka, Awka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has incurred the wrought of Igbos and especially ndi Anambra for an act seen as blatant desecration of the chieftaincy institutions and the cultures and tradition of the people. This is sequel to the summons and subsequent query to the Chairman of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnemeka Achebe and the Council of ndi Ezes for not coming to Awka as a group to welcome the visiting President Muhammadu Buhari who came for the party’s Rally Wednesday at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

A statement was reportedly issued by APC condeming what the party official termed disrespect to the President for non-appearance of the Obi and ndi Ezes in Awka. However, investigations have revealed that rather than blame and insult the traditional rulers, the APC’s shoddy arrangement and disrespect for the revered royal fathers and by extension contempt for the Igbo traditional institution was the major cause.

Following the reckless and ill-advised statement by the APC, many Igbo title holders, ichie’s as well as prominent sons and daughters of Igbo extraction at home and in diaspora have risen to condemn the APC for desecrating Igbo land. In his reaction, Chairman of Igbo Renaissance League, an Onitsha based socio-cultural Organization, Ozo Ken Omeokachie, said:”I cannot understand why they always choose the worst in us to insult and harangue us. We have been relegated in Nigeria, unless we bow to them. Our youths have become targets wherever they turn. Now they are targeting our royal fathers, what else is left for them to destroy?

Also reacting to the development, President of Anambra Young Democrats Association, Comrade Tobby Nwana said that Anambra is not for sale. Said he: “They have entered our state with all manner of invaders as if we are a conquered race. Now they want to mess up our traditional institutions and we will not allow that and we will protect.”

Also speaking a resident of Onitsha, Ogbuefi Mike Mazeli wondered why the APC cannot let the Igboland be. According to Mazeli, “ we are very conscious of their schemes. They are trying everything to put us down but God and our fore-fathers cannot allow us to be put to shame. Why is this party so disrespectful of our cultures and tradition?” Ichie Mazeli queried.

It was reliably gathered that the APC had earlier to the Obi of Onitsha and ndi that the President will meet them at the Ime Obi Palace Onitsha and they were seated ready. But an official of the party later came told the Obi that the President can’t come again and announced to everyone, hence they dispersed. However, not long after another person came to summon the traditional rulers to Awka.

Umu Igbo Worldwide, a pan-global association of Igbos, in its reaction recalled that the same APC now castigating the Obi of Onitsha in 2013 desecrated an Igbo “holy” Day in Onitsha by holding its governorship flag off on the day the Obi was rounding up his annual Ofala festival.