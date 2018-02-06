DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Anambra Elders To FG: Refund N43b Debt On Road Construction Now

–

By Nedum Noble

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Anambra State Elders Council has asked the Federal Government to urgently refund the over N43billion debt confirmed as due to Anambra State for its expenditure on federal roads and bridges.

The Council made the demand in a 9-point communiqué issued at the end of its meeting at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia and presented by the Chairman of the State Elders Advisory Council and former Secretary General of Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

It stressed the need for concerted efforts among the major political and allied stakeholders in the Southeast to intensify the call for restructuring of the present governance architecture to achieve true federalism and guarantee greater unity and political stability in Nigeria.

Expressing worry over the unwholesome activities of Fulani Herdsmen in many parts of the country especially the recent killings in Benue state, the council canvassed for commercial ranching as the best method for meat and dairy production.

It called on the state government and other state governments of the federation to reject the idea of Cattle colonies which it noted, has inevitable adverse security implications.

The Council also seized the opportunity to congratulate Governor Willie Obiano and his Deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke on their overwhelming victory at the November 18th 2017 polls.

It expressed confidence that the state would in the next four years,

continue to witness the productive governance, which it described as the hallmark of Governor Obiano’s first term in office.

While encouraging investors to tap into the safe and secure business environment which the Obiano administration has entrenched to invest in the state, the council urged the citizenry to embrace the Aku lue uno initiative to join hands with government to build a strong economy in the state.

The meeting was attended by members who included Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke, traditional rulers, former Governors of the State, Heads of christian religious denominations, representatives of Ohaneze Ndigbo in the state among others.