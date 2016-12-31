Anambra College Of Agriculture Mgbakwu Upgraded To State Polytechnic

The Anambra State College of Agriculture Mgbakwu in Awka North Local Government Area has been upgraded to a Polytechnic.

This announcement is part of the Special New Year Message from the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano to Ndi Anambra on the New Year eve.

According a Statement signed by James Eze, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media, the upgrading of the College to the full status of a Polytechnic is part of the overall plan by the Obiano administration to expand its efforts in building new manpower capacity to meet the growing dynamics of the time.

Offering deep insights into the development, the governor revealed that the technicalities involved in the transition of the College to a full fledged Polytechnic had been concluded and the change perfected.

Speaking on the New Year proper, Obiano expressed optimism that Ndi Anambra and their fellow Nigerians would sing a song of joy and victory in the New Year.

According to him, having survived the trauma and anxieties of the outgone year, Ndi Anambra and their fellow compatriots have successfully crossed over to a new threshold of prosperity and growth.

Casting a long look at the outgone year, Governor Obiano lauded the resilience of the Nigerian people who he said stood firm against the storm of economic recession, internal restiveness and displacements and expressed hope for a greater happiness and fulfilment in the New Year.

“Ndi Anambra, we have come a long way as a people. But we didn’t get this far by crumbling under the weight of adversities. No. We got to where we are by subduing seemingly impossible challenges and carving a pathway to our own happiness. So, we shall know greater happiness and live our dreams this year,” he declared.

Recalling the giant strides recorded by Anambra State in the outgone year, Governor Obiano observed that the tour of the industrial sector of the state by Vice President Yemi Osibanjo and the tour of the Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe and the governor of the Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele as well the visit of the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola were important events that signpost a brighter future for Ndi Anambra.

“Those visits and the visits of many other important functionaries and representatives have assured us in unmistakable terms that the federal government takes Anambra State seriously. We are happy to realize that our little efforts to improve the lot of our people have not gone unnoticed. We are hopeful that Anambra will get more attention from Abuja in the New Year,” Governor Obiano explained.

The governor also commended efforts by the federal government to haul Nigeria out of the throes of recession pointing out that all hands must be on deck to rescue the country from the economic challenges that cast a shadow over her in the outgone year.

He assured Ndi Anambra of the resolve of his administration to pursue his blueprint with greater vigour and clarity of vision in the New Year to ensure that the gains recorded in the past two and half years of his regime would be fully consolidated.

He expressed satisfaction that some of the projects he flagged off barely two months ago under the Special N20m Community Projects Initiative meant for the 181 communities of the state have already been completed and were put to use during the Yuletide Season and assured that every community in the state would get feel of government in the New Year.

Governor Obiano also thanked Ndi Anambra for their support in the outgone year and expressed optimism that he would enjoy a greater support from the good people of the state in 2017.