Anambra Catholic Priest Escapes Lynching As Masquerade Invade Church

By Nedum Noble

The Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, popularly known as Ebube Muonso, on Saturday, narrowly escaped being lynched by a group of masquerades in his church in Uke, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The masquerades, said to be celebrating Uzo Iyi annual festival, reportedly invaded the adoration ground, where they attacked other priests, killed one of the parishioners and left scores injured.

The Spiritual Director was said to be have been shielded by his congregation to escape lynching by the youths even as other priests, Brothers and Sisters escaped lynching by whiskers.

The deceased whose name could not be ascertained as at the time of filling this report, was certified dead at an undisclosed hospital.

247ureports.com also gathered that the masquerades also allegedly confronted Special Anti-Robbery Squared (SARS) attached to Neni in Anaocha council area and attempted preventing them from going with three suspects arrested during the imbroglio.

When our reporter visited the Adoration ground, the Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, popularly known as Ebube Muonso was not in sight to comment of the cause of the youth and masquerade invasion of his Adoration ground.

His Personal Assistant, Mr. Francis Okoye, who spoke to newsmen, revealed that a catholic priest, Rev Father Henry Nnajiofor, a seminarian and 28 others were injured during the attack on the worshippers.

According to Ebube Muonso’s PA, over 100 worshipers were thrashed when they invaded the Adoration ground, describing the incident as a planned and deliberate act to intimidate Christians coming to worship God at the ground.

He said: “The normal masquerade activities in Uke, to the best of my knowledge, ends by 6pm but as at 8pm on Friday, the masquerades were still parading at the entrance route of Uke Adoration ground, extorting money from the adorers and robbing others on the guise of masquerade.

“As at 8:30 pm, we started receiving information that group of masquerades were attacking our members, inflicting bodily injuries on them as a result of severe thrashing. They flogged some of them, stabbed some with their weapons including machete, while others were snatched of their mobile phones and other valuables.

He continued: “We quickly contacted the SARS office to assist our Adoration security that could not handle the situation at that point in time. When SARS arrived in an hour later, they arrested two masquerades but on their way back, the youths blocked the road and insisted that the masquerades must be released. That was when SARS officials fired shots on the air to disperse them.

“When SARS left, they regrouped again and this time came in their numbers to the Adoration premises, beating everybody including the elderly, the sick and pregnant women. Our Adoration youths, in defense, pursued them and arrested one other masquerade who stayed in the Adoration ground with us until this morning when we handed him over the official of the Nigerian Army that came for our rescue” he narrated.

Mr Francis further disclosed that the youths occasionally attack the worshippers especially on Fridays, robbing them of their valuables. He added that one of Ebube Muonso’s aides, Mr. Onyeka Collins Chimezie (COCHIMAX) was recently attacked after being flogged mercilessly, they made away with his phone when he was coming for Adoration.

“Father Ebube Muonso instituted a case against the youths but the traditional ruler of the community and other stakeholders came on bended knees, begging our spiritual director to tamper justice with mercy, which he heeded to.

“This time, we shall not take it lightly; we shall take this matter to the highest level. They were agitating that Ebube Muonso did not see them before holding Adoration in Uke and I wonder when it has become a norm to see the youths before worshiping God in a land that was fully paid. So, what happened is a planned deal to intimidate us but they have failed” he said.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Anambra State, ASP Nkiru Nwode, however denied attack by the masquerades on the police officers from SARS, but said that the command arrested three of the suspects and is currently investigating the cause of the commotion at the Adoration ground.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Uke, His Royal Highness, Igwe Charles Chuma Agbala regretted the action of the youths and described such action as unfortunate and an avoidable confrontation. He said he has been guiding against such misbehaviour from the youths hence an announcement was made that nobody should go near the Adoration ground.

The monarch informed that Uke sounded a note of warning to youths not to take the masquerade near the Adoration ground but some youths defied that order. He regretted the wanton destruction saying that the community was already in emergency security meeting for a solution.

Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Ogidi Police Division , SP Fidelis Eyisi led his men to restore normalcy but immediately they left , the youths re-grouped with brand new masquerades parading around the Adoration ground.

Members of the Adoration Red Cross Society mobilized themselves to give first aide to the injured even as Unigwe Stanley , Mrs Nnaeze Josephine and Dominic Onyeneke regretted the actions of the youths and Masquerades for injuring them for attending a prayer session in Uke while Chianaka Ibeto had his Lexus smashed as well Dr Chinedu Okechukwu had his official buses smashed among others.

In a telephone interview , the Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, said he was shocked beyond his imagination that Masquerades could unleash mayhem to his Adoration Center, appealing for calm from his members until the security agencies unravel the mystery behind the attack.

Already Governor Willie Obiano has been briefed on the development as at press time but he has not made any special statement.