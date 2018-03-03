DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Anambra remains a peaceful and secure State. Desirous to maintain and improve on the current security situation in the State, the State Government hereby announces a ban on the use of commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada after 7pm across the state.

The security agencies are on standby to enforce this ban with immediate effect.

Ndi Anambra are enjoined to plan their movements accordingly.

Signed

Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta

Honourable Commissioner For Information And Communication Strategy