DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Anambra Assembly: Group Wants Anti-Open Grazing, Anti-Cattle Colony Law

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The Anambra State House of Assembly has been beseeched to pursue passage of the anti-open grazing/anti-cattle colony law in the state with all vigor and seriousness it deserves.

Making this demand yesterday at the plenary session through a letter of demand, was a group of some young Igbo intelligentsia from across the globe under the aegis of the Igbo Patriots.

In its two-page letter dated March 6,2018 and titled “Fervent Request To Enact Anti-Open Grazing and Anti-Cattle Colony Laws in Anambra State” and read out by the Assistant Coordinator of Igbo Patriots, Lilian Obiechina which was submitted to the Assembly through the Speaker Barrister Rita Maduagwu, the group said they were aghast, “dumbfounded and mortally concerned with the recent statement of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, cautioning the states not to pass the anti-open grazing laws without first establishing grazing areas…”

They described the moves as a tacit plan of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress(APC) federal administration to promote and advance their Islamization agenda.

They asserted the resolve and readiness of the South East geopolitical zone to resist the move, pointing out that cattle rearing remain a private and never a national business.

Igbo Patriots disclosed its belief that the grazing and cattle colony bills are a covert plot by the Fulanis in authority to advance and achieve its subjection and subjugation plots against other Nigerians. In view of that therefore, the group appealed to the legislators;

“Expeditiously act in the interest of the people of Anambra state by enacting the anti-open grazing law

“Enact a law that will prohibit the ceding of any part of Anambra land for the purpose of Cattle Colony under any guise.

“Empower the governor as the chief security officer of the state with a law establishing vigilante groups to enable him enforce the law so legislated by the Honourable House.”