Anambra 2017: Clergy Predicts Violence Election

By 247ureports
57 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
December 26, 2016 10:35 am
Tagged as
Related

SPDC Reaches Ogoni Communities With Campaign Against Crude Oil Theft

Abia Council Polls: APC Accuses ABSIEC Of Declaring Fake Results

Christmas: Ekweremadu Urges Love, as Wife Showers Gifts on 250 Widows

Economic Recession May Linger …Cleric

Bayelsa APC Moves To End Crisis, Constitutes Panel 

Abandoned Enugu-Onitsha Expressway To Go Into 2017 Budget, Senate Assures

From Nweke Nweke , Awka

A prophet of the Most High, Prophet   Chinedu Strongson of Gospel Fire Cathedral, Nkwelle Ogidi Anambra State has prophesied that there may be violent election in Anambra state next year, stating that it is prayers of the children of God that can avert the impending danger.

The prophecy which came during his sermon last Sunday service (Christmas day), revealed that some politicians are planning to cause confusion during the electionary campaigns and the election.

“God opened my eyes and I saw a plane crashing in Anambra State and as I was about asking why the plane crashed, I was shown a mask like that of MTN falling and the mask in the spiritual realm belongs to Anambra state government” Prophet Strongson,  noted.

Staying that it is only the prayers of the saints that can reverse the evil plans of the devil against the state, the man of God was of the view that tick-tanks in the state should call for submit aimed at putting to a stop all political discriminations, rancor and disharmony.

“Let me use this medium to call all the children of God in Anambra State both at home and in Diaspora to come together, not minding the denominations or religious groups and seek the face of God for His intervention in the state.

slide1
< Previous Article
Abia Council Polls: APC Accuses ABSIEC Of Declaring Fake Results
Next Article >
SPDC Reaches Ogoni Communities With Campaign Against Crude Oil Theft
About the Author

Leave A Response