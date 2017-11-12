Anambra 2017: APGA Chieftain, Ukachukwu Vows To Deliver Obiano

By Kingsley Ezekwelu

The game changer and one of the greatest grassroots mobilizer who also boasts of the strongest political structure and block in contemporary Anambra politics under the auspices of Ikukuoma Solidarty Movement, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu(Owelle Osumenyi) has now collapsed all his political structures and rallied support for Gov Willie Obiano’s re-election.

The rally which took place at the Unity Park, Osumenyi, Nnewi South local government Area was attended by over three hundred thousand executive members and loyalists of Prince Ukachukwu across the 326 Wards in the state

In his address,Prince Ukachukwu said “I never left APGA, I simply chose to lay low after the 2015 election. Am still here very much in the party. But my friend who ran on our ticket for the last Senate election has defected to another political party. My bond with APGA goes beyond Obiano but includes on decision to sustain APGA so as to give Ndigbo a strong political identity in Nigeria socio-political context.

He noted that his political machinery willingly resolved to vote en mass for APGA in the fast approaching governorship election on Nov 18,2017.

Speaker after speaker, rendered testimony to the unique administrative style of Gov Obiano which makes him deserving of a second term in office.

Ukachukwu who was The Convener of the programme, gave words of reassurance to the governor that the massive crowd that turned out for the event are genuine people who believe in his honesty and are ready to work for the victory of APGA in the November 18th governorship election.

He described the governor as a leader with genuine commitment towards the development of the state and said Ndi Anambra are in safe hands under him.

The Member representing Orumba North and South Federal constituency in the National Assembly, Chief Ben Nwankwo said the political heavyweights and their supporters in the entire three senatorial zones of the state have declared unalloyed support for Gov Obiano and with that, the coast is clear for landslide for APGA in the upcoming election.

In their separate remarks, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rita Maduagwu and the Member representing Nnewi South Two Constituency in the State Assembly, Mr Kingsley Iruba while describing Prince Ukachukwu as a man of integrity, maintained that he must have declared support for Gov Obiano because he has seen the transformation which his administration has brought to the state. With Ikukuoma we can now go and sleep, because we are sure he will totally deliver Nnewi south and entire south senatorial zone to APGA .He is the biggest fish we have in our party, truly Ikukuoma is a double blessing for our party APGA.

For his part, the Chairman of the governor’s re-election campaign committee, Chief Victor Umeh acknowledged that APGA has never defeated Prince Ukachukwu in the area, and said his open endorsement of the governor offers great prospects for APGA in its efforts to forge a united political front for Ndigbo.

Taking over the stand, Gov Obiano commended the people of the area for the massive turnout to support him and assured them that their support will not be in vain as he has mapped out strategies to affect their lives better in his second term.

He harped on the need for the people to vote for him and protect their votes, saying that his government will intensify efforts in the areas of road infrastructure, health, agriculture among others, if reelected.