Ambode Demolishes Tejuoso’s House, Police Tear-gas Lawmakers’ Children

Policemen who invaded Hon. Funmi Tejuoso’s House are currently breaking down doors at the house of the lawmaker and assaulting the children and others while destroying her properties.

In order to forcefully eject the occupants, the invading policemen, acting pursuant to the orders of Governor Ambode, are currently using teargas on the children who are staying in the house despite the seal up by the police carried out on Friday 3rd of November, 2017.

They are at the same time disconnecting electricity supply to the house. The house, 3A, Sasegbon Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos was acquired by Hounourable Funmi Tejuoso during the reign of Governor Fashions and was fully paid for in the name of a company belonging to Tejuoso.

Contrary to the lies being peddled by the Lagos State gov’t, the two previous Deputy Speakers before Honourable Funmilayo Tejuoso were Farouk Oshodi and Toun Adediran whilst the two after Tejuoso were Bola Badmus and Kolawole Taiwo.

None of them ever lived in the premises No. 3A, Sasegbon Street. A former Permanent Secretary for Budget, Mrs. Dawodu handed the place over to Tejuoso and it was only a colonial building with wooden deck that was there then. The couple, Honourable Funmilayo Tejuoso and her husband, Kayode Tejuoso, built what is there presently.

