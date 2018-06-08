DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The South West Youth Foundation has announced her 2018 South West Youth Development Summit slated for Lagos, Nigeria.

In a press release by the Director General of the Foundation, Otunba Temitope Eniola, he said that Summit themes “Youth Social Inclusion and Economic Freedom: Challenges and prospects” will take place from the 27th to 29th June 2018 at the Anchor Event Centre, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos by 9.00am daily.

The summit will have in attendance over 1000 Youth delegates from all the Local Government Areas of South West, various youth organizations and stakeholders in the Youth development sector.

The summit which is coming at a very important time like this, will critically look into issues of Youth Unemployment and Job Creation, Drug Abuse, Ethics and Values, Culture and Heritage, Security, Patriotism and Youth Participation in decision making process

The Special Guest of Honour for the Summit is the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo while the Chief Host is the Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode

Other Guests of Honor are Governors of Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun and Oyo States respectively.

Former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be the distinguished Guest and Chairman of Occasion.

The Royal Father and Summit Patron is the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.