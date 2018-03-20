DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Amaechi To Deliver Lecture As UNIZIK Convocates 7,731

By Nedum Noble

Minister for Transport, Chief Rotimi Amechi is to deliver a lecture at the 12th Convocation ceremony of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku who disclosed this in a chat with newsmen in his office, said the lecture slated on Wednesday is titled ‘The Igbos in the politics of Nigeria’.

He said a total of 7,731 persons would be graduated by the institution, with 6,641 for first degrees, 190 post graduates, 674 for Masters degree and 227 for PHD.

According to the Vice Chancellor,

a total of 54 persons graduated with first class honors in various disciplines, and would be celebrated specially by the university.

He said the choice of Amechi for the topic was informed by the detrabilized disposition of the institution which reflects the personality of the Zik of Africa the university is named after.

Ahaneku further revealed that the convocation would also witness the award of honorary doctorate degrees to Sen. Ben Obi, Alhaji Sani Daura and Chief Jacob Wood, Chairman of Golden gates.