AMAC Marshal Nabs Man Stealing Take-Away Food Packs 

A middle age man Ahmadu Amil, has been Caught by officers of AMAC Marshal for allegedly stealing packs of take way plates from a shop in Utako Market yesterday.

The suspect, according to a statement signed in Thursday in Abuja by the spokesperson of AMAC Marshal Kingsley Madaki, was caught while breaking into a locked shop at the Utako Market at exactly 7:22pm while trying to cart away the items.

Amil has, however, confessed to the act even as he “attributed the act to the handiwork of the devil.”

The statement said the suspect has since been handed over to the Utako Police Division.

Speaking on the development, the Marshal General of AMAC Marshal, Kissim Isyaku Chicha, warnd the perpetrators of such crimes to clear of AMAC environment adding that the Marshal institution will stop at nothing to ensure that crimes are reduced to bearest minimum in AMAC area council.

“We have deployed all the tactical measures to track to capture whatever going wrong in our municipality and we also working in partnership with the conventional security agencies to ensure security of lives and properties of AMAC residents,” he said.