AMAC Marshal Nabs Man Stealing Take-Away Food Packs 

By 247ureports
45 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
December 29, 2016 6:20 pm
Tagged as
Related

FG Is Fighting Corruption With Clear Strategy – Minister

Why Sheriff’s Aide, Bwala, Was Convicted By Court

Don’t Create More Problems For Ibori, Uduaghan Warns

Boko Haram: Liberation Of Sambisa ‘ll Boost Economic Recovery, Says Araraume

Okowa’s SA Diverts Student’s N4 Million To His Private Account

Catholic Priest Leads Protest Against Power Black Out In Sapele, Delta State

A middle age man Ahmadu Amil, has been Caught by officers of AMAC Marshal for allegedly stealing packs of take way plates from a shop in Utako Market yesterday.

The suspect, according to a statement signed in Thursday in Abuja by the spokesperson of AMAC Marshal Kingsley Madaki, was caught while breaking into a locked shop at the Utako Market at exactly 7:22pm while trying to cart away the items.

Amil has, however, confessed to the act even as he “attributed the act to the handiwork of the devil.”

The statement said the suspect has since been handed over to the Utako Police Division.

Speaking on the development, the Marshal General of AMAC Marshal, Kissim Isyaku Chicha, warnd the perpetrators of such crimes to clear of AMAC environment adding that the Marshal institution will stop at nothing to ensure that crimes are reduced to bearest minimum in AMAC area council.

“We have  deployed all the tactical measures to track to capture whatever going wrong in our municipality and we also working in partnership with the conventional security agencies to ensure security of lives and properties of AMAC residents,” he said.

slide1
< Previous Article
FG Is Fighting Corruption With Clear Strategy – Minister
Next Article >
About the Author
Profile photo of 247ureports

Leave A Response