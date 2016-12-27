Personnel of a Security outfit recently established by the Abuja Municipal Area Council known as AMAC Marshal has apprehended a middle-aged man suspected to be one of the fleeing members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect, in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the AMAC Marshal Kingsley Madaki, Tuesday night in Abuja, said the suspect who gave his name as Usman, was nabbed at exactly 4:30pm at Utako market shortly after he arrived the premises “with a Qur’an and a chaplet on his neck while trying to lobby people in the market.”

The statement said the suspected Boko Haram member has, however, “confessed that there are so many of his coleagues out there in he city who are out to unleash mayhem on the innocent residents.”

Madaki, while calling on the residents of the FCT and the AMAC residents especially to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to AMAC Marshal personnel, he added that the organisation is out to ensure the safety of property and lives of the residents.

While handing over the suspect to the Nigerian Army of Mabila Barack at the Berger Nisiwe, the Marshal General of AMAC Marshal, Kasimm Isyaku Chicha, said the AMAC Marshal are out to assist the conventional security agencies in the council.

He therefore, called on the residents to be careful and stay at alert at every Point in time and said that the AMAC will always do everything its to protect AMAC residents and commended the effort of the council chairman Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido for creating the Security out all for the security of the council.

The Nigeria Army at the weekend had invaded Camp Zero, the last Boko Haram stronghold in Sambisa Forest, leading to the fleing of the dreaded group.

Recall also that a similar suspected member of the sect was arrested in Lagos on Monday.