AMAC Chairman’s Chief Of Staff In N2b Money Laundry Saga; Allegedly A Member Of A Terrorist Group

Information reaching LeadingReporters has revealed that Mr. Ibrahim Tanko, the Chief Of staff to AMAC Chairman Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido has been arrested with over N2billion in an attempt to launder same to South Africa.

Another twist to the saga is the allegation that the said Tanko, according to information availed LeadingReporters, is currently with Nigeria Anti-Graft Agencies and other security agencies where he is being grilled on his purported membership and funding of an international terrorist group.

According to a privileged information obtained by LeadingReporters, the Chief of Staff Mr. Tanko was caught in the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos attempting to launder the said sum to South Africa.

It was further alleged that Mr. Tanko has been in the watch of Interpol over his alleged membership of Islamic State, popularly known as ISIS, a deadly terrorist organisation that has committed a heinous crime against humanity across the globe.

The source further revealed that Honourable Chairman of AMAC, Hon. Candido is being quizzed alongside his Chief of Staff, over allegations of money laundering and other allegations of diverting hundreds of millions of Naira belonging to the council via proxy companies.

“He (Hon. Abdullahi Candido) reports here every now and then to tell us what he knows about the said money. Aside from that, there is another twist to it as Mr. Tanko is being investigated for sponsoring terrorism and being a member of ISIS. There is Interpol alert on him after his last visit to Saudi Arabia. Nigeria received an alert message that one Ibrahim Tanko is a member of a terrorist group. These and some other allegations are the reasons why he is being held and grilled”.

All efforts to speak with the AMAC Chairman were unsuccessful as his phone numbers were switched off. However, the Media Aid to the Chairman confirmed the arrest of Mr. Tanko Ibrahim, but could not give details on why he is being held.

Meanwhile, a group of concerned AMAC constituents has petitioned EFCC, ICPC, Auditor General’s office, and other security and anti-graft agencies to beam its light on the activities of a company allegedly linked to the wife of Hon. Candido through which millions of Naira have been fleeced from the council’s purse. Stay tuned to our next edition on how proxy companies were used to siphon millions of Naira from AMAC’s account.

Source: https://www.leadingreporters.com/investigation/amac-chairmans-chief-of-staff-in-n2b-money-laundry-saga-allegedly-a-member-of-a-terrorist-group/